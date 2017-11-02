Stocks inch lower ahead of tax bill, Fed chair news

The major stock market indexes are trading slightly lower in the early going as investors await details on the new GOP tax bill and the introduction of the new Fed chair; Dow -0.1% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.2% .

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% but Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.4% .

Most sectors are hovering near unchanged marks, with consumer discretionary ( -0.4% ) the weakest group, while techs ( -0.2% ) are mostly lower, as Facebook opens -1.6% despite reporting better than expected earnings and revenues; on the flip side, the financial sector ( +0.3%) is trading higher.

Newell Brands opens -21.7% after missing earnings estimates and cutting its guidance for the fiscal year, but L Brands +7.2% after reporting better than expected same-store sales for October and issuing upbeat earnings guidance.

U.S. Treasury bonds are trading higher, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down by 3 bps at 2.35% and the two-year yield 2 bps lower at 1.61%. Treasuries ticked higher following this morning's batch of economic data.

U.S. crude oil flat at $54.26/bbl.

Pres. Trump is expected to announce his nominee for the next Fed Chair at 3 p.m. ET, with reports giving the nod to Fed Governor Jerome Powell.

Also still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory.