Analysts weigh in on Community Health after Q3 miss; shares down 11%

Community Health Systems (CYH -11% ) is down on on modestly higher volume after posting disappointing Q3 results.

Jefferies: Investment thesis hinges on its divestiture program considering its $14B debt load. Analyst Brian Tanquilut says the company should be able to de-lever its balance sheet if it can maintain its ~10x EBITDA multiple for mid-single-digit margin assets, but adds that it will continue facing operating headwinds due to soft patient admission trends (HOLD/$6).

Mizuho: Company is "at the precipice" since it is essential that it raise enough money to address 2019 debt maturities (NEUTRAL/$3.50).

Bloomberg Intelligence: Targeted revenue from divestitures raised to $2B which will just cover the 2019 debt maturities of $1.9B. The company may seek near-term financing (MARKET PERFORM).

Source: Bloomberg

