Xenetic Bio OKs right for Baxalta to sublicense PolyXen; shares ahead 53%

Thinly traded nano cap Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO +52.9% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume in response to its announcement that it has agreed to allow Shire's (NASDAQ:SHPG) Baxalta to sublicense certain patents covering its PolyXen technology that were previously exclusively licensed to Baxalta related to blood and bleeding disorder products.

Under the terms of the sublicense agreement, Xenetic will receive an one-time payment of $7.5M and single-digit royalties on relevant products.

Previously: Shire's long-acting hemophilia A candidate SHP656 fails to demonstrate treatment effect with once-weekly dosing, a setback for platform technology provider Xenetic Biosciences (May 22)