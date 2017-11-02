Randgold -7% after posting weaker Q3 earnings, production

Randgold Resources (GOLD -7.1% ) sinks after reporting a drop in Q3 earnings, as production fell and costs rose.

Q3 EPS fell 42% to $0.52, or $60.2M, lower than market expectations, reflecting lower production and higher depreciation charges.

Randgold says Q3 production of 310.6K oz. was 9% lower Q/Q while total cash costs rose 17% to $667/oz., citing due a decrease in grade at its flagship Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali.

CEO Mark Bristow says the commissioning and automation of Kibali’s underground ore handling systems and integration with the shaft is being completed and is key for the mine to meet its 610K oz. guidance for the year; otherwise, all group operations are on target to meet or exceed their annual production plans.