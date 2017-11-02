Gogo 5.4% lower after loss widens in Q3

After a strong lunge out of the gate (up as much as 9.6%), Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is 5.4% lower after posting a Q3 earnings report mostly in line with expectations.

Net loss grew to $45.3M. GAAP EPS of -$0.57 missed an expected -$0.50; on a non-GAAP basis, EPS of -$0.51 was in line, and revenues grew 17% and were in line.

Revenue breakout: Service, $153.35M (up 18.8%); Equipment, $19.5M (up 7.5%).

Revenue by segment: Commercial Aviation - North America, $95.7M (up 6%); Commercial Aviation - Rest of World, $16.6M (up 119%); Business Aviation, $43.2M (up 30%).

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments were $410.9M at quarter's end.

For the full year, it's guiding to revenue "at the high end" of $670M-$695M (vs. consensus for $691.6M); EBITDA at the low end of $60M-$75M (vs. expectations for $60.5M), gross capex of $290M-$330M and 2Ku installations of 450-550.

