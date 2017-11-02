TWX -6%, AT&T +1% as Justice Dept. weighs antitrust suit over merger

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) has been halted after a 6.2% tumble on word the Justice Dept. is considering an antitrust suit to challenge AT&T's (NYSE:T) acquisition of the media company.

AT&T has jumped 1% on the news.

The DOJ is reportedly also in settlement talks with the companies that could lead to approval with conditions, the WSJ reports.

But the department is preparing litigation in the case it does decide to pursue the matter.