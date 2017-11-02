Analysts comment, adjust after Qualcomm earnings

Canaccord Genuity raises its Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) price target by $6 to $76 following the earnings report.

The firm sees Qualcomm as “an attractive investment opportunity for longer-term investors” despite the uncertainty surrounding Apple and the other licensee withholding royalty payments.

Mizuho also sees Qualcomm as fundamentally strong but weakened by the ongoing IP litigation. The firm maintains a Buy rating and $65 price target.

Bernstein raises its Qualcomm target by $5 to $55.

Qualcomm shares are up 2.79% .

