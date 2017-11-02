Barrington Research sees more upside for Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE +8.9% ) jumps after topping Q3 estimates.

Sentiment on the nonprofit education stock is also getting a boost from Barrington Research after the firm checks in.

Barrington backs its Outperform rating and lifts its price target on Grand Canyon to $103 from $98 to factor in a forecast for stronger EPS growth over the next couple of years.

Analysts Alexander Paris and Chris Howe see Grand Canyon bringing in $971M in revenue in 2017 and generating EPS of $3.89. The team says Grand Canyon warrants an EBITDA trading premium due to its "differentiated" business model and "high potential" for strong earnings growth.

