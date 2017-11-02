Reuters: Shell nixes plan to close Convent refinery gasoline unit

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has canceled a plan to permanently close the gasoline-producing unit at its 227K bbl/day Convent, La., oil refinery, Reuters reports.

Instead, Shell has decided to overhaul the 92K bbl/day gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit in 2018, extending its production for at least four to five years, according to the report.

Shell had planned to permanently decommission the FCCU early next year as part of a plan to integrate the Convent plant with the company’s 225K bbl/day refinery in Norco, La.