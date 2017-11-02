Rough session for BDCs led by TCAP and TICC

Triangle Capital last night announced another rough quarter, a big cut in the dividend, and its pursuit of strategic alternatives. It's down 26% .

TICC Capital this morning posted a sizable decline in earnings in Q3, but is maintaining its payout. It's down 11% .

Also reporting this morning was Ares Capital, which topped estimates but continued to earn less than its dividend. It's down 1.1% .

Among those still to be heard from for Q3: Prospect Capital (PSEC -3.3% ), Oaktree Specialty (OCSL -1.4% ), Blackrock Capital (BKCC -1.5% ).

