Progenics finalizes submission of U.S. marketing application for Azedra in rare neuroendocrine tumors; shares up 8%

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX +7.7% ) is up on light volume on the news that it has completed the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) in the U.S. seeking approval for radiotherapeutic AZEDRA (iobenguane I 131) for the treatment of patients with malignant, recurrent and/or unresectable neuroendocrine tumors called pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma.

The indication has Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track status.

The agency will determine an action date once it accepts the filing for review.

Previously: Progenics Pharma's Azedra successful in mid-stage study in rare tumors; shares slump 7% premarket on cloudy nature of data reporting (March 30)