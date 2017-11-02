Electric vehicle tax credit expected to be chopped

The House tax bill is reported by Bloomberg to include an immediate repeal of the $7,500 per electric vehicle tax credit.
The current EV tax credit was already limited to 200K vehicles per manufacturer, although "half" credits were to be applied to new buyers for another two quarters of EV sales and 25% for six months.
The official language of the House tax bill isn't known yet.
Auto watch: Tesla (TSLA -7.4%), General Motors (GM -0.8%), Ford (F -0.2%), Toyota (TM +0.5%), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY -0.1%), Honda (HMC +3.2%).