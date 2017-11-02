Alnylam's patisiran trumps Ionis' inotersen in late-stage ATTR studies, ALNY +15%, IONS -10%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +14.8% ) is up at Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (IONS -10.1% ) expense after late-stage data were presented at a medical conference in France on their respective candidates for hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.

Alnylam's patisiran, being co-developed with Sanofi Genzyme (SNY -0.9% ), showed a significant treatment effect and favorable safety profile in a Phase 3 clinical trial called APOLLO. The study met its primary efficacy endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline at month 18 compared to placebo in a scale called mNIS+7. Specifically, patients in the treatment group experienced a -6-point improvement in mMIS+7 score compared to a +28-point worsening for placebo (34-point difference).

Patisiran showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile compared to placebo. The most common adverse events were peripheral edema (29.7% vs. 22.1%) and infusion-related reactions (IRR) (18.9% vs. 9.1%). There were fewer discontinuations with patisiran than placebo (4.7% vs. 14.3%). The incidence of serious adverse events (SAE) also favored patisiran (36.5% vs. 40.3%). Only one SAE (diarrhea) was considered treatment-related.

Ionis' intersen showed a more modest 19.73-point treatment benefit compared to placebo at month 15 in its Phase 3 study called NEURO-TTR. On the safety front, however, two safety signals were identified: thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) and potentially adverse effects on renal function. The company says the events were infrequent and easily managed with routine monitoring. As previously reported, there was one fatal intracranial hemorrhage reported in conjunction with serious thrombocytopenia.

Alnylam says it will expects to file a marketing application in the U.S. by year-end and in Europe in Q1.