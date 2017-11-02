Enbridge -3% as Q3 earnings miss on lower natural gas volumes

Enbridge (ENB -3.2% ) sinks to a 52-week low after Q3 earnings of C$0.39/share come in $0.05 below analysts consensus estimates, as lower natural gas pipeline volumes offset gains from the assets gained last year's purchase of Spectra Energy.

ENB says Q3 natural gas pipeline volumes in Canada fell 1% Y/Y to 1.53M cf/day and slid 2.4% to 1.64M cf/day in the U.S.; it moved 2.5M bbl/day of crude oil on its mainline system across Canada and the U.S. during the quarter, up 6% Y/Y.

ENB anticipates improved Q4 results driven by increased liquids volumes, ongoing incremental synergy capture and momentum from the seasonal nature of the business which typically strengthens in the winter months.

ENB reaffirms guidance for 2017 available cash flow from operations of C$3.60-C$3.90/share.