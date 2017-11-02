Lenovo buys stake in Fujitsu, reports first loss since 2015

Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY) will pay up to $269M for a majority stake in Fujitsu’s PC unit. Lenovo will pay about $156.7M of the money in cash.
The global PC market has declined due to the increase in mobile devices and the stake can help grow Lenovo’s dwindling market share.
Lenovo slipped into a second place market share in Q1 and in Q3 held 14.36% of the market compared to HP’s 14.59%.
Lenovo also reports Q2 results today with its first profit decline and its first loss since 2015.
Lenovo shares are up 3.42%.
