Lenovo buys stake in Fujitsu, reports first loss since 2015

Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY) will pay up to $269M for a majority stake in Fujitsu’s PC unit. Lenovo will pay about $156.7M of the money in cash.

The global PC market has declined due to the increase in mobile devices and the stake can help grow Lenovo’s dwindling market share.

Lenovo slipped into a second place market share in Q1 and in Q3 held 14.36% of the market compared to HP’s 14.59%.

Lenovo also reports Q2 results today with its first profit decline and its first loss since 2015.

Lenovo shares are up 3.42%.

