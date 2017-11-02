Buyers appear after PREIT results, shares bounce more than 6%

The company last night reported an inline Q3, with adjusted FFO per share of $0.42 down from $0.49 a year ago, but meeting expectations. Adjusting further for assets sold over the last year, AFFO per share of $0.40 slipped from $0.43 a year ago.

Same-store NOI up 3.2% for wholly owned properties. Sales per square foot up 3.3% to $475, Non-anchor leased space for malls of 93.9%, 190 basis points above quarter-end physical occupancy.

Average renewal spreads for tenants under 10K square feet at wholly owned properties up 4.6%.

Full-year adjusted FFO per share now seen at $1.62-$1.67.

