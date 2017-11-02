SunPower +15% on Q3 profit; sees 'sustainable profitability" by H2 2018

SunPower (SPWR +14.7% ) surges as much as 17% after reporting a surprise adjusted profit for the latest quarter, with Q3 earnings of $0.21/share crushing analyst consensus estimates for a $0.39 loss; revenues fell more than 30% Y/Y but still far exceeded expectations.

President and CEO Tom Werner says SPWR gained market share in the U.S. residential market during Q3 due to solid lease volumes and turned in a record quarter in its commercial sector, based largely on the completion of its 9 MW project on the Toyota headquarters in Texas.

SPWR sees Q4 revenues of $635M-$685M with another net loss of $55M-$80M, but Werner believes the company will return to “sustainable profitability” in H2 2018.

SPWR also says its next-generation NGT solar cells have entered the certification process, with planned production to begin in Q3 2018.