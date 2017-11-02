Top two Acacia Mining execs resign amid Tanzania dispute

The two top executives at Barrick Gold's (ABX -0.4% ) majority-owned Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF, OTC:ABGLY) have resigned in the midst of talks between the parent company and Tanzania's government aimed at ending the dispute between the two sides.

Acacia says CEO Brad Gordon and CFO Andrew Wray will leave the company at the end of the year, which Peel Hunt analyst Peter Mallin-Jones says likely means "those two individuals feel that the situation in Tanzania is not going to get resolved sensibly or quickly."

But Investec analysts say the departures, while "clearly not a positive given the depth of experience that Brad and Andrew have... could appease the Tanzanian government as Barrick will be able to say how they are sorting things out, even if it had nothing to do with them."