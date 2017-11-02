Rates continue to pull back

Pick your excuse. Some are saying there's skepticism over tax cuts actually becoming law. Others point to the upcoming nomination of Jay Powell to be Fed chairman, though there's no sign he's going to deviate from the slow and steady rate increases advocated by Janet Yellen.

Instead it might just be a little buying after the 10-year Treasury yield's major post-Labor Day run higher.

Threatening to top 2.50% just a few sessions ago, the yield is down another three basis points today to 2.34%. TLT +0.45% , TBT -0.9%

