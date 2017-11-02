Wireless sub gains drive BCE revenue beat

BCE (NYSE:BCE) is up 1.5% in U.S. trading following Q3 earnings where it surpassed expectation on wireless subs, helping drive revenues that grew 5% and beat analyst estimates.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders was C$770M, up 2.4% Y/Y, and EBITDA was C$2.37B, up 5.8%.

Net adds across service lines came to 198,005, up 8.3%.

Wireless postpaid net adds were up 9.2%, to 117,182. Internet and IPTV net adds were up 6.9% to 80,823.

Churn also beat expectations at 1.16%.

Operating revenue by segment: Bell Wireless, C$2.04B (up 10.4%); Bell Wireline, C$3.09B (up 2.9%); Bell Media, C$723M (up 1%).

It reiterated full-year guidance for revenue growth of 4-6%, EBITDA growth of 4-6%, and EPS of C$3.30-C$3.40 (vs. consensus for C$3.36), along with free cash flow growth of 5-10%.

