Big session for REITs as earnings impress and rates pull back

The 10-year Treasury yield is lower today by another three basis points to 2.34%.
Extra Space Storage (EXR +4.3%) is leading the self-storage names higher following its earnings topper last night. Public Storage (PSA +1.2%), Life Storage (LSI +2.8%), CubeSmart (CUBE +2.9%)
Pennsylvania REIT (PEI +7.8%), DDR (DDR +5.3%), Federal Realty (FRT +4%), and Whitestone REIT (WSR +3.7%) also didn't disappoint, and they're leading the shopping center players. Retail Opportunities (ROIC +1.9%), Kimco (KIM +2%), CBL (CBL +2.8%), Washington Prime (WPG +2.3%)
National Retail Properties (NNN +2.7%) beat forecasts and boosted guidance. Other triple-net lease players: Realty Income (O +2.1%), Vereit (VER +1.3%), Agree Realty (ADC +1.9%)
In senior living, reporters HCP (HCP +4.2%) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW +1.3%) are leading the way.
The broad IYR is up 1%.
