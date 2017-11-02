Big session for REITs as earnings impress and rates pull back

The 10-year Treasury yield is lower today by another three basis points to 2.34%.

Extra Space Storage (EXR +4.3% ) is leading the self-storage names higher following its earnings topper last night. Public Storage (PSA +1.2% ), Life Storage (LSI +2.8% ), CubeSmart (CUBE +2.9% )

Pennsylvania REIT (PEI +7.8% ), DDR (DDR +5.3% ), Federal Realty (FRT +4% ), and Whitestone REIT (WSR +3.7% ) also didn't disappoint, and they're leading the shopping center players. Retail Opportunities (ROIC +1.9% ), Kimco (KIM +2% ), CBL (CBL +2.8% ), Washington Prime (WPG +2.3% )

National Retail Properties (NNN +2.7% ) beat forecasts and boosted guidance. Other triple-net lease players: Realty Income (O +2.1% ), Vereit (VER +1.3% ), Agree Realty (ADC +1.9% )

In senior living, reporters HCP (HCP +4.2% ) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW +1.3% ) are leading the way.

The broad IYR is up 1% .

