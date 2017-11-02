SoftBank refinancing its ARM-related loans

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) is taking advantage of favorable interest rates by refinancing loans it took out for major acquisitions, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

SoftBank will receive about $23.9B with around $23.2B of that coming from a seven-year senior loan with a lower 1% range interest rate.

The company will use the funds to repay its initial loans for the ARM acquisition with the remaining $9.6B going towards debt refinancing and general corporate purposes.

