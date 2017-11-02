Dicamba weed killer has damaged crops in 25 states, EPA says

The dicamba weed killer sold by Monsanto (MON -0.7% ) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +0.2% ) has damaged more than 3.6M acres of soybean crops in 25 states, or ~4% of all soybeans planted in the U.S. this year, the EPA says in calling for an urgent federal response.

Beginning this year, dicamba has been used on genetically modified soybean and cotton crops grown from seeds created to be tolerant to weed killers, but the herbicide can drift away and land on nearby farms where conventional soybean seeds have been planted.

The EPA says 2,708 complaints had been reported to state agriculture officials about dicamba crop damage as of mid-October, coming from 25 of the 34 states where “over the top” application is approved for use; the largest number of complaints were filed in Arkansas.