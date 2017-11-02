Big business heads to China with Trump

Corporate leaders are tagging along with President Trump when he heads to China next week, which will be part of a broader tour in Asia from Nov. 5 to 14.
A few of those attending include Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs (GS +0.9%), Steve Mollenkopf of Qualcomm (QCOM +3.5%), Shane Tedjarati of Honeywell (HON -0.1%), Andrew Liveris of DowDuPont (DWDP -1.7%) and Kevin McAllister of Boeing (BA +0.8%), according to a list obtained by CNBC.
Big-wigs from the following firms will also attend the tour: Air Products (APD -1%), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -0.9%), Textron (TXT +0.7%), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Terex (TEX +2.4%) and Thermo Fisher (TMO -0.8%).