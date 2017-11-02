Big business heads to China with Trump

Corporate leaders are tagging along with President Trump when he heads to China next week, which will be part of a broader tour in Asia from Nov. 5 to 14.

A few of those attending include Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs (GS +0.9% ), Steve Mollenkopf of Qualcomm (QCOM +3.5% ), Shane Tedjarati of Honeywell (HON -0.1% ), Andrew Liveris of DowDuPont (DWDP -1.7% ) and Kevin McAllister of Boeing (BA +0.8% ), according to a list obtained by CNBC.