Credit Suisse trims estimates on Kraft Heinz

Credit Suisse lowers estimates slightly on Kraft Heinz (KHC -0.8% ) after factoring in Q3 results.

Analysts Robert Moskow and Silvie Saltzman trim their 2017 organic sales forecast to -1% growth and lowers the EBITDA estimate to $8.11B from $8.16B.

The view on 2017 EPS moves to $3.60 from $3.68, while 2018 EPS of $3.92 is expected vs. $3.97 prior.

Adding it all up, CS drops its price target on Kraft to $90.

Credit Suisse note: "Our 12-month target price of $90/share implies a P/E of 21x our forward EPS estimate. We put KHC stock in the same valuation neighborhood as faster-growing multinational peers (P&G, Colgate, PEP, etc.) because of its fast-moving, meritocratic culture, sustainably higher profit margin, and M&A acumen."

