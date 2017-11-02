Discovery Communications -6.9% as subs fall, profits miss

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) has shed 6.9% of value today after Q3 profits missed the mark and video subscribers fell.

Revenues grew 6% but net income of $218M was flat against foreign exchange headwinds (excluding currency, it rose 14%). Improvements in operations and a tax benefit were offset by $142M in Scripps transaction costs.

In U.S. networks, total portfolio subscribers fell 5% while subscribers to fully distributed networks declined 3%.

Revenues by segment: U.S. Networks, $823M (up 4%); International Networks, $796M (up 11%); Education and other, $32M (down 26%).

OIBDA by segment: U.S. Networks, $480M (up 5%); International Networks, $180M (flat).

Free cash flow rose 67% to $699M, with cash from operations up 63% to $724M.

On the company's call, it reiterated full-year guidance for EPS and free cash flow, and says it's "tracking well with adjusted EPS, excluding currency and the impact of the Scripps-related transaction costs, up 22% and free cash flow, excluding currency and the impact of the Scripps-related transaction costs, up 43% year-to-date."

