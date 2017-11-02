Trump trumpets Broadcom's legal relocation to U.S.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares got a momentary goosing as President Trump says the company will move its headquarters to the U.S. from Singapore.

Shares momentarily spiked 2% in a few minutes to a high of $264.64 before giving up that gain and falling back to a 1% decline on the day.

It will legally relocate to Delaware once shareholders approve. It already has corporate HQ in San Jose, Calif., and is keeping those headquarters.

Trump claims the move will bring $20B in revenue to the U.S.

Similar announcements on other companies, though, have been revealed to have already been in the works or oversold.