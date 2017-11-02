Select food stocks fall back on earnings jitters

The packaged food sector was jolted today by weak earnings and a drop in profit guidance by TreeHouse Foods (THS -34% ) on top of yesterday's sluggish sales report from Kraft Heinz.

TreeHouse reported a sales drop in its meals and snacks businesses, which contributed to the 31% decline in operating income for the quarter. At Kraft, organic sales trailed estimates.

Notable decliners on the day include B&G Foods (BGS -7.3% ), McCormick & Company (MKC -1.9% ), Campbell Soup (CPB -1.7% ), J.M. Smucker (SJM -1.5% ) and Post Holdings (POST -4.4% ), Hain Celestial (HAIN -2.1% ) and Pinnacle Foods (PF -1.4% ). The weakness today follows a rally in the sector yesterday when earnings prints came in strong.

