Occidental Petro +3% after Q3 earnings; production only nicked by Harvey

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +3.5% ) jumps after posting better than expected Q3 earnings, as rising commodity prices offset Hurricane Harvey's impact on operations.

OXY says Q3 average daily production volumes were 600K boe/day, ~1K boe/day lower than Q2; adjusted to exclude south Texas properties sold in April, production volumes from ongoing operations rose by 6K boe/day; Permian Basin operations improved by 1K to 139K boe/day.

Harvey impacted Q3 income by $70M in its chemical and midstream segments and reduced average production by 1K boe/day in the Permian Basin.

OXY's Q3 worldwide realized prices for crude oil rose 11.3% Y/Y to $46.19/bbl and realized NGL prices gained 38.3% to $20.73/bbl, but natural gas prices fell 6.5% to $2.15/Mcf.

In today's earnings conference call, CEO Vicki Holub said OXY's production can grow by 5%-8% with oil prices at $50/bbl, and that the company would be open to share buybacks in the future.