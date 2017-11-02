Retail majors nudged higher on tax relief hopes

Retail stocks have broken higher since details on the House tax bill started to emerge earlier today.

Some of the notable names generating interest are Dollar General (DG +1.7% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR +2.1% ), Target (TGT +1.4% ), Costco (COST +1.6% ), Big Lots (BIG +1.2% ) and Wal-Mart (WMT +1.1% ). Presumably, investors are betting on a pickup in discretionary spending.

Several of the stocks were in negative territory early in the day.

Previously: WSJ: House GOP tax bill would cut corporate rate to 20% (Nov. 2)