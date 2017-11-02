AMC Networks -4.3% with profits overshadowed by revenue miss

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) has slipped 4.3% after Q3 earnings where profits improved but revenue growth lagged expectations as international results weighed on the overall number.

Revenues grew in its national networks (AMC, WE TV, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV along with AMC Studios), led by 4.5% gains in ad revenues (to $198M), which saw higher pricing offset somewhat by lower ad delivery. Distribution revenues rose 2.1% to $344M as affiliate fees went up.

International results mainly reflect the absence of the company's Amsterdam media logistics facility, AMC said, partly offset by revenue gains at global networks.

Revenue breakout: National networks, $541.4M (up 3%); International and other, $112.8M (down 1.1%).

Adjusted operating income breakout: National networks, $199.7M (up 22.9%); International and other, $8.2M (down 25.1%).

For the first nine months, cash from operations was $274M; free cash flow came to $196M.

Press Release