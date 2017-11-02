Pizza rally as NFL worries fade

Pizza Hut isn't seeing any impact from the NFL player protests, according to Yum Brands (YUM +6.4% ) execs on today's earnings call.

The Pizza Hut U.S. business showed slight year-over-year growth in Q3 to back up the assertion.

Earlier today, Domino's Pizza (DPZ +1.4% ) was upgraded by Maxim due in part to what it calls an overreaction yesterday to Papa John's International's (PZZA +1.1% ) conference call barrage against NFL management.

In an interesting tidbit, ProFootballTalk is throwing out the theory that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may have asked Schnatter to launch his attack yesterday in a bid to weaken NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Jones andthe Papa John's CEO are reported to be good friends.

