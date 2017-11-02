Carney sounding dovish after rate hike; pound down 1.5%

Speaking to the BBC after raising interest rates for the first time in 10 years, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says the bank's growth forecast suggests the need for only about two rate hikes over the next three years.

"It’s certainly nothing compared to historic rate cycles," he says. Indeed. Cable's now lower by 1.5% vs. the dollar to $1.3045, and by nearly 2% vs. the euro.

The FTSE today closed higher by 0.9% .

ETFs: FXE, EUO, FXB, ERO, GBB, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR

Previously: Bank of England hikes rates for first time in decade (Nov. 2)