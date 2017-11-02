Bloomberg: Qualcomm's latest Apple suit involves Intel

Bloomberg reports that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) filed a new lawsuit against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) yesterday accusing the iPhone maker of using its chip software access to benefit Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Apple uses Qualcomm modems in some of its iPhones and added Intel to the supply chain with the iPhone 7 models.

The filing marks the latest in an ongoing legal war that started with Apple accusing Qualcomm of charging unfair royalties then asking a court to invalidate Qualcomm’s business model. Qualcomm accused Apple of throwing its weight around to get a bargain then asked a court to block iPhone sales.

In Qualcomm’s earnings report yesterday, the chipmaker revealed that full-year QTL segment sales had fallen 16% due to Apple and another unnamed licensee withholding royalty payments.

Qualcomm shares are up 3.72% .

