Media stocks stumble amid rough earnings, Time Warner antitrust news

Media results are weighing on indexes, with the sector lagging overall as earnings-season evidence builds that cord-cutting is having a real if varied effect on content makers.

There's also a lingering hit from news that the Justice Dept. is readying antitrust litigation in case it decides to sue to prevent AT&T's (T -1.1% ) $85B acquisition of Time Warner (TWX -4.1% ).

While stocks overall are hanging within 0.1% of the flat line, Disney (NYSE:DIS) is off 0.7% , and its fellow TV broadcasters are as well: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) down 2.6% ; CBS (NYSE:CBS) -1% ; Fox is lower as well (FOX -1.6% , FOXA -1.3% ).

Earlier today, Discovery Communications (DISCA -7.8% ) and AMC Networks (AMCX -2.9% ) reported disappointments in their latest earnings.

On the big media merger, Wells Fargo says despite the news that the merger's unlikely to be blocked and the legal prep is more about boosting the Justice Department's negotiating leverage. The firm met with AT&T's IR team last night and "confidence in closing this deal by YE seemed quite high," Bloomberg reports.