Omeros down 10% on expected loss of Medicare pass-through status for Omidria

Omeros (OMER -9.9% ) drops on increased volume in apparent reaction to the news that cataract drug OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection) may lose its Medicare pass-through status next year which could potentially depress the price.

Typical Medicare reimbursement is based on past claims, not possible for new products. Pass-through status, which allows payment for new products on a temporary basis, typically runs for two-to-three years to establish claims history. The pass-through price is first determined by the wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) plus 6%, then transitions to average selling price plus 6%. CMS granted pass-through status for OMIDRIA in October 2014.

Medicare reimbursement is almost always less than the billed amount or the amount a private insurer would pay.