QSR pressure sends Habit Restaurants to all-time low

Habit Restaurants (HABT -26.1% ) CEO Russ Bendel highlighted the stiff competition the hamburger chain is facing during yesterday's post-earnings conference call.

"We're seeing as many or more QSR players battling up very aggressive offers mostly focused around combo meals underneath the $5 price point," he pointed out.

As a strategy to take back market share, Habit is adding more drive-through locations.

"We expect roughly 15% of our 2018 development will be drive-through locations. And we would expect an even greater percentage in 2019, up from approximately 30% this year," Bendel noted.

Habit Restaurants is trading in single digits for the first time ever. The company's IPO was priced at $18 per share back in 2014.