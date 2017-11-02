Analysts divided on Shake Shack

Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK -2.8% ) are lower after starting off the day in positive territory.

Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $34 on the restaurant stock after taking in Q3 earnings, while keeping its Underweight rating in place.

SunTrust points to "stabilizing" same-store sales trends in backing its Buy rating and new price target of $50.

Meanwhile, Hedgeye is calling out 50% downside potential for shares.

Volume on SHAK today is already over 1.1M shares vs. 635K on average.

Sources: Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com

