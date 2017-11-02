Microsoft signs 10-year wind power agreement with Sweden-backed supplier

Sweden-backed wind power company Vattenfall announces a 10-year deal to power Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) data centers in the Netherlands.

The onshore wind farm located north of Amsterdam will start producing renewable energy in 2019 and all of the energy will go to Microsoft.

Last month, Microsoft and GE announced a 15-year wind power agreement in Ireland for Microsoft’s Cloud services.

Amazon recently announced that its largest wind farm, Amazon Wind Farm Texas, was operational with over 100 turbines and more than 1M MWh of energy per year.

Microsoft shares are up 1.26% .

