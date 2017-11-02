Samsung appoints new CFO amid organizational changes

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) appoints Roh Hee-chan as its new CFO after appointing a slate of new top managers earlier in the week.

Roh previously served as the CFO of Samsung Display.

Samsung Electronics also plans to establish a new organizational body to streamline communications between the main company and affiliates like Samsung SDI.

The previous organizational body was disbanded early this year amid the scandal leading to the arrest, and later bribery conviction, of Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee.

