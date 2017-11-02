Chesapeake sinks 6% on weak production outlook

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -6.4% ) swirls deeper into the red, following its mixed Q3 results with a warning of flat-to-modest production growth in 2018.

Capital One analysts say Wall Street had been looking for 7% production growth next year.

CHK's Q3 production fell 15% Y/Y to 542K boe/day from 638K boe/day, in line with the company’s warning in September, while average production cost of $3.03/boe was up from $2.92 Q/Q and $2.80 Y/Y.

CHK expects interest expense per boe to rise to $2.05-$2.15 for FY 2017; Q3 interest expense was $2.26/boe vs. $1.20/boe in the year-ago quarter.