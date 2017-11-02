Reuters: Enterprise says may raise tariffs on Seaway pipeline

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -2.6% ) is evaluating whether to raise tariffs on its 850K bbl/day Seaway pipeline system, Senior VP Brent Secrest said its earnings conference call, according to Reuters.

EPD's move would come after TransCanada last month sought to increase its temporary discounted spot rate for light crude on its 700K bbl/day Marketlink pipeline effective Dec. 1.

EPD units are lower after Q3 earnings took a $35M hit from Hurricane Harvey, which caused massive flooding at its Mont Belvieu complex in Texas.

The company says it will finish construction this month on its new propane dehydrogenation plant in Mont Belvieu, and just completed construction on its Midland-to-Sealy oil pipeline that will carry Permian Basin crude to Houston.