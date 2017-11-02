Buy the tax plan-related dip in Toll Brothers - KeyBanc

Toll Brothers (TOL -6.4% ) is tumbling alongside other homebuilders thanks to the GOP tax plan which would seek to cap the amount of mortgage interest deductibility at $500K vs. the current $1M.

Don't worry about that, says KeyBanc's Ken Zener. Bigger picture - the tax plan will be a net benefit to affluent Americans, and that's who Toll sells to.

He upgrades to Overweight.

Moving back to the mortgage deductibility details, a limit of $500K would mean price points up to about $725K would likely be unaffected (using conservative LTV ratio). Only California and the NYC metro area have average prices above that, and many of those buyers probably aren't getting the mortgage interest benefit thanks to AMT.

Separately, Evercore's Stephen Kim wonders if higher-end apartment landlords may see a boost in rental demand, citing AvalonBay (AVB -2.2% ), Camden Property (CPT -0.4% ), Equity Residential (EQR -1.6% ), Essex Property (ESS -3.7% ), UDR (UDR -2.6% ).

Source: Bloomberg's Jack Micenko

