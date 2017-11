Air Lease (AL +1.3% ) jumps as much as 3% to reach an all-time high after two of its aircraft leasing peers reported Q3 profit and revenue significantly above consensus estimates (I, II); AL is due to report its own quarterly results on Nov. 9.

Earlier, Peers AerCap Holdings (AER -0.7% ) and Aircastle (AYR +5% ) earlier reported Q3 revenues that easily exceeded analyst expectations.

On its conference call, AER said it continued to see positive trends for the airline industry on a global basis.