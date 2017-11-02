U.S. Steel upgraded at Cowen; Morgan Stanley maintains at Overweight

U.S. Steel (X +1.1% ) is upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform with a $28 price target, raised from $20, at Cowen, which says the company's revitalization program has improved cost performance and driven stable financial results for two consecutive quarters.

Cowen says the downturn in U.S. hot-rolled coil prices was short-lived and believes the U.S. steel industry outlook will continue to improve as imports fall in the coming months.