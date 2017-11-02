CMS issues final list of therapies facing expiration of pass-through status for 2018

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued its final update on the therapies facing expiration of pass-through status in 2018.

Normal Medicare reimbursement is based on past claims, not possible for new products. Pass-through status, which allows payment for new products on a temporary basis, typically runs for two-to-three years to establish claims history. The pass-through price is first determined by the wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) plus 6%, then transitions to average selling price plus 6%.

Affected products include:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER): Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection)

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): Amyvid (florbetapir)

Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY)/Merck (NYSE:MRK): Zerbaxa (ceftolozane/tazobactam)

Allergan (NYSE:AGN): Dalvance (dalbavancin)

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO): Orbactiv (oritavancin)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS): Signifor (pasireotide)

J&J (NYSE:JNJ): Sylvant (siltuximab)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM): Iluvien (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN): Blincyto (blinatumomab)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY): Opdivo (nivolumab)

Merck: Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

Source: Bloomberg