Canadian Natural commits to shipping more crude on Keystone XL

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +0.9% ) has raised its volume commitment on TransCanada’s (TRP -0.1% ) Keystone XL pipeline to 175K bbl/day from 120K currently, CNQ President Steve Laut tells Reuters.

The increased commitment is a boon to TRP, which recently held an open season to gauge interest from oil producers wanting to ship on the pipeline.

CNQ is boosting its oil sands operations after completing an expansion at its Horizon oil sands project in Alberta, which will add 80K bbl/day of production.

CNQ shares are higher after the company reported better than expected Q3 earnings, helped by higher production and average realized prices for crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Q3 production volumes rose 41% Y/Y to a record 1,04M boe/day, up 14% Q/Q and up 41% Y/Y; the Company forecasts FY 2017 production levels to average 663K-717K bbl/day of crude oil and NGLs, and 1.655M-1,705M cf/day of natural gas, before royalties.