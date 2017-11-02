Recode: WeWork planning West Coast headquarters

Recode reports that WeWork (Private:VWORK) plans to open its West Coast headquarters in the forthcoming Salesforce Tower building in San Francisco.

WeWork will occupy three floors of the 61-story building slated to open next year.

Chief product officer Shiva Rajarama, recently of Apple, plans to hire up to 100 engineers to work from the headquarters.

Last month, WeWork paid $850M for Lord & Taylor’s NYC flagship store and $785M for a 12-building campus in London.

The workspace sharing company has a valuation over $20B thanks to an investment round led by SoftBank earlier this year.

