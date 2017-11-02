Analysts weigh in on Teva after Q3 miss; shares down 20%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA -20.3% ) woes continue, evidenced by its disappointing Q3 results and softer guidance. A sampling of analysts' opinions:

Cowen's Ken Cacciatore: Risk of further declines after slashing outlook. Investors should continue to stay on the sidelines. Copaxone pricing pressure is nearing a 50% discount which will add more stress to 2018 results (MARKET PERFORM/$18).

Cantor's Louise Chen: Meaningful headwinds need to be addressed before the stock can recover. Questions whether it can separate into two companies (branded pharma and generics) and whether it can continue to pay down debt. Generic pricing pressure remains (NEUTRAL/$10).

BTIG's Timothy Chiang: Thinks new chief Schultz can "come up with a game plan" to lower costs, sell assets and maximize shareholder value. Generic pricing pressure in U.S. remains an issue (BUY/$16).

Source: Bloomberg