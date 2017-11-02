Imperial Oil downgraded at Barclays on higher spending outlook

Imperial Oil (IMO -5.1% ) plunges after Barclays downgrades shares to Underweight from Overweight and cuts its price target to C$38 from C$44 as a result of yesterday's analyst update call.

Barclays says the call materially alters its perception of the company's capital intensity profile and lowers free cash flow by C$1B/year during the next four years to an annual average of C$1.5B.

The source of the concern is IMO’s new ~$2B/year five-year capital spending program, which comes alongside an update for annual sustaining capital requirements of $1B-$1.1B, up from $900M in 2017.

J.P. Morgan, which rates IMO at Underperform with a C$38 price target, says "the ramp in capex could make it more difficult for Imperial to maintain its buyback program at the same pace as recent quarters ($1B annualized).”

Altacorp Capital reiterates its own Underperform rating and C$42 target, saying "the lack of operational performance as of late at all three of the company’s operated assets has eroded Imperial’s ‘premium operator’ status and needs to be repaired."